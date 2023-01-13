M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,004,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 303,785 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.23% of onsemi worth $62,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in onsemi in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in onsemi in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 28.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

onsemi stock opened at $64.93 on Friday. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $77.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.02.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that onsemi will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on onsemi to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of onsemi to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of onsemi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

