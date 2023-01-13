M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 1,625 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $35,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $116.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.40. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

