M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 23,289 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,289 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.22% of Lululemon Athletica worth $77,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,228,875,000 after buying an additional 648,749 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,757,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $479,209,000 after acquiring an additional 124,306 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,343,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $366,377,000 after purchasing an additional 107,681 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,068 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $227,103,000 after purchasing an additional 66,283 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 752,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $205,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,220 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU stock opened at $314.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $337.94 and its 200 day moving average is $317.97. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.46.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

