M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 608,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,036 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Garmin worth $48,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Garmin by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Garmin by 4.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,302,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,225,000 after purchasing an additional 108,086 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 189.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 0.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $98.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.76. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $133.79.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRMN. Barclays initiated coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,818. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

