M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 13,595 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,678,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,595 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $107,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 360.8% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 302,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after buying an additional 236,481 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 73.7% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average of $46.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 22.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.661 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRP. TD Securities reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James upgraded TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

