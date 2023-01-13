M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 41,657 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,772,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,657 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada comprises about 1.2% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $211,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 23.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,271,000 after buying an additional 141,139 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNV. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.38.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $147.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $109.70 and a twelve month high of $169.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.43 and a 200 day moving average of $130.01.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 57.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.91%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

