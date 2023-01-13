MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 63,846 shares.The stock last traded at $71.81 and had previously closed at $72.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGEE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.58. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

MGE Energy Cuts Dividend

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.26 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 14.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Featured Articles

