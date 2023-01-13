MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) COO Sells $380,000.00 in Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,076,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Corey Ian Sanders also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

On Friday, January 6th, Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MGM stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.63. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 39.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 176.0% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 43,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 27,462 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 262.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46,466 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 166.0% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 186,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 116,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.