Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,614 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $1,240,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,982,464. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $1,111,550.56.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $1,073,304.40.

On Thursday, December 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $1,111,808.98.

On Friday, December 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $1,077,180.70.

On Monday, December 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $1,243,689.32.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $1,092,513.62.

On Friday, November 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $1,064,518.12.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $1,046,514.86.

On Monday, November 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $995,606.12.

On Thursday, November 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total value of $1,073,821.24.

Atlassian Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.00. 1,820,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,679. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.58 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $352.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 75.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,053 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 41.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after buying an additional 2,095,358 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after buying an additional 1,803,544 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $434,144,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Atlassian by 34.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $974,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.45.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

