Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) is Kingfisher Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,051 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities makes up about 1.6% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,103,000 after buying an additional 44,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,074,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,034,000 after buying an additional 339,226 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,266,000 after buying an additional 177,596 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,638,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,236,000 after buying an additional 38,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $41,848.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,319.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $41,848.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,319.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,383 shares of company stock valued at $528,613 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.9 %

Several research firms recently commented on MAA. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.43.

MAA traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.12. 2,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,183. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.13 and a 52 week high of $220.34.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

