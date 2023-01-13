Mina Price Hits $0.52 on Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Mina has a market capitalization of $419.55 million and approximately $20.48 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00002724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mina has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 69.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.93 or 0.00431092 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,786.77 or 0.30448873 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.85 or 0.00956859 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 804,800,772 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 804,336,837.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.5142996 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $22,825,384.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.