Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Given New C$0.85 Price Target at National Bankshares

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 78.95% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on Minera Alamos from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.
Minera Alamos Stock Performance
MAI traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.48. 108,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,391. Minera Alamos has a 52 week low of C$0.36 and a 52 week high of C$0.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$217.40 million and a PE ratio of 47.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.46.
Insider Buying and Selling at Minera Alamos
In other news, Director Robert Bruce Durham acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,470,000 shares in the company, valued at C$646,800.
Minera Alamos Company Profile
Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.
