Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Given New C$0.85 Price Target at National Bankshares

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 78.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on Minera Alamos from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Minera Alamos Stock Performance

MAI traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.48. 108,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,391. Minera Alamos has a 52 week low of C$0.36 and a 52 week high of C$0.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$217.40 million and a PE ratio of 47.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos ( CVE:MAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$9.09 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Minera Alamos will post 0.0482955 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Bruce Durham acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,470,000 shares in the company, valued at C$646,800.

Minera Alamos Company Profile

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

