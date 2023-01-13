Mitch C. Hill Sells 12,750 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $842,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Inari Medical stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.05. 676,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.83 and a beta of 1.21. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.71.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.65 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NARI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Inari Medical during the second quarter worth $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 40.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Inari Medical by 42.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 365.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

