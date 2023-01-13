Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Acquires 326 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $1,102,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 474.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 58.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,077,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,142,000 after purchasing an additional 397,471 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $354,088.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,082. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

DLB traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $75.45. The company had a trading volume of 189 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,895. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $93.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.78.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.58 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

