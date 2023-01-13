Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 9.0% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.71. The stock had a trading volume of 12,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,964. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.31 and a 200 day moving average of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.