Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Buys 689 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up 1.0% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,373. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $73.85 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

