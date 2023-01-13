Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Buys 90 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total value of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,886.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,359 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $413.54. The company had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,948. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $428.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDS. Barclays lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.14.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

