Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on USB shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,267,087. The stock has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.