Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises approximately 1.2% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.81. 1,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.28. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $227.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

