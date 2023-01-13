Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.5% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1,706.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,051,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,655 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in AbbVie by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,823 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 754.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,210,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,033 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,011,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,504,000 after purchasing an additional 938,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $152.92. 42,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,864,606. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.26 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.43.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

