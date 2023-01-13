Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $579,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 136.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,186. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

