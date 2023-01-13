Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $608,000 Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,853,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,976 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,998,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $226,118,000 after purchasing an additional 513,494 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 77.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,857,000 after purchasing an additional 328,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 280.9% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 403,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,707,000 after purchasing an additional 297,892 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TEL stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $123.19. 3,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,830. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.80 and a 200-day moving average of $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $162.35.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.50.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

