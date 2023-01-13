Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $716,000 Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.6 %

SHW traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $245.11. 5,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,945. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $324.50. The company has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.73 and its 200-day moving average is $234.24.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 32.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.22.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

