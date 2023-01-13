Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $842,000 Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 46,481 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 67,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 47,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.87.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:WRB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.01. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $53.34 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.