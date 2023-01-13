Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $331,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 24.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 29.6% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AZN. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 118 ($1.44) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($152.29) to £135 ($164.47) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.20) to £130 ($158.38) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,509.78.

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.36. The company had a trading volume of 46,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,596,219. The company has a market capitalization of $221.13 billion, a PE ratio of 104.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.58. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

