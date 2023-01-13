Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Sells 610 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 31.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 46,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.62. The company had a trading volume of 16,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.50. The company has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $71.72.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.08 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 64.38% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -28.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

