Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 38,472 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,472 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Amgen worth $133,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 5,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Amgen by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 37,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $270.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.39 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $276.21 and its 200-day moving average is $255.78.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.57.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

