Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 65,287 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 719,221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,287 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Salesforce worth $103,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,636 shares of company stock worth $26,086,336 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM opened at $149.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.29 and its 200 day moving average is $157.01. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 534.29, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.94.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

