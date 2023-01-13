Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 243.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,279 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Moody’s worth $76,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $41,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 3,571.4% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.47.

Moody’s Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $312.40 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $376.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.41. The company has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

