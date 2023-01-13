Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,132,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,329 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Comcast worth $91,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Comcast by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Comcast Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.69 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average is $35.52. The firm has a market cap of $167.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

