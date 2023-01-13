Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,266,476 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,961,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266,476 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.17% of PayPal worth $168,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after buying an additional 307,481 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $5,746,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 67.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

PYPL opened at $79.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $190.84. The firm has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.53 and its 200-day moving average is $83.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

