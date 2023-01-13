Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $52.04 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,661 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $52,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Public Storage by 3.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 58.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $296.08 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.02 and its 200-day moving average is $306.96. The firm has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

