Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 997,275 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1,454.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,065,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 997,275 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $153,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after buying an additional 108,223 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,301,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,123,000 after purchasing an additional 104,464 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,460,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,183,000 after purchasing an additional 138,092 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 969,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,306,000 after purchasing an additional 132,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BR opened at $144.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $183.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.91%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

