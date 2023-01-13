Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754,597 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,022 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $381,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $495.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $525.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.43. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.73 and a one year high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

