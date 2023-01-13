Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Intuitive Surgical worth $70,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $256.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.90. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $325.01. The firm has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a PE ratio of 67.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.