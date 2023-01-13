Mizuho Downgrades Chevron (NYSE:CVX) to Neutral

Mizuho downgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $200.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $185.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. HSBC increased their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Chevron Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CVX opened at $177.08 on Tuesday. Chevron has a 52 week low of $122.84 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.19 and a 200-day moving average of $163.82.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 61.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

