Mizuho Raises Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $168.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.42.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $164.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.92. Eaton has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $172.29.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 105.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 102.5% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

