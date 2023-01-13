MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MKSI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of MKS Instruments from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Benchmark lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.92.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Trading Up 0.5 %

MKS Instruments stock opened at $99.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.48. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $64.77 and a 12-month high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.15 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 19.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3,190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.