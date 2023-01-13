Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,560 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Norfolk Southern worth $28,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $254.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $291.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.43.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

