Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of Eaton worth $29,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eaton Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.42.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $164.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $172.29. The company has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.92.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

