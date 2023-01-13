Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $35,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after buying an additional 554,280 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,044,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,299,315,000 after buying an additional 260,003 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,329,720,000 after buying an additional 2,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,217 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $123.13 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.97 and its 200 day moving average is $119.25. The stock has a market cap of $82.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

