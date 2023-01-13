Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 3,700 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Humana worth $34,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Humana by 32.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,694,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,930,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $494.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $523.16 and a 200 day moving average of $503.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $363.73 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The firm has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUM. Truist Financial raised their target price on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.50.

Insider Activity

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total value of $1,783,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,064.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total value of $1,783,426.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

