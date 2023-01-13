Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 48,100 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 768,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,100 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.3% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $125,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Wedbush raised their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.36.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PEP opened at $175.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.95. The company has a market cap of $242.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

