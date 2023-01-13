Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 511,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,100 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 0.8% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $79,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $178.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.20 and its 200 day moving average is $167.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

