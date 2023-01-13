Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 15,458 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,458 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $17,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 83,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 32,951 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 16,031 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.46. 1,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,372. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.42. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $112.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

