Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 123,000 Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,000 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after buying an additional 404,479 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,584,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 206,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 99,700 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 170,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AVDL stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.09. 2,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,921. The firm has a market cap of $438.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.67. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVDL shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.71.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

