Modera Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 209,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,117,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,015,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 943,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,201,000 after acquiring an additional 87,643 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.43. 78,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,045,587. The company has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.94.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.43.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.