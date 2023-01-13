Modera Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $28,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Tenret Co LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,563. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $182.85.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.