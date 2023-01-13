Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blooom Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 572.0% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 24,705 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,813. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $249.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.