Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $36.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 92,110 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $36,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,091,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,459,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 112,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,258,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.64. 52,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,266. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

